Pagkatumba ni Pacquiao batok ni Marquez inspirasyon ni Horn

ISILSIL sa alimpatakan ni undefeated Australian boxer Jeff Horn ang kadaugan ni Juan Manuel Marquez sa higayon nga iya nang ikasangka si Fi­lipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Ang kanhi maestro nga gikan sa Brisbane ang migahin gyud og panahon nga nagbalik-balik og tan-aw sa YouTube video kon giunsa pagknockout ni Marquez si Pacquiao niadtong away sa duha niadtong 2012. Matod pa nga giistudyohan og maayo ni Horn ang footage kada adlaw samtang padayon kining nag-ehersisyo isip preparasyon sa ilang world welterweight title fight batok sa 38 anyos nga Pacquiao didto sa Suncorp Stadium karong Hulyo 2. Si Pacquiao mipabarag sa Mexicano apan sa katapusang 10 segundos, sa kalit lang nahagba si Pacquiao sa kanbas human maigo sa counter punch ni Marquez.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.