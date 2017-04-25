Yawyan, 'Organization of the Year' awardee

GIPASIDUNGGAN isip “Organization of the Year” ang Yaw-Yan Ardigma MartialArts Federation atol sa 4th Philippine Martial Arts Hall of Fame Awards sa niaging gabii sa Makati Sports Club sa Makati City.

Kini gumikan sa papel niini sa pag-ugmad ug ingon man sa pagpalambo sa kickboxing ug sa mixed martial arts dili lang sa Cebu kon dili lukop na usab sa Visayas.

Gikonsiderar na karon ang maong grupo nga maoy premier MMA Promotion sa Rehiyon 7 tungod sa ilang Ground and Pound series, ang unang professional MMA tournament ug ang Cebu Extreme Fight League, usa ka amateur MMA series.

Gawas sa MMA ug kickboxing tournament, ang Yaw-Yan nakigtambayayong usab sa programa sa Cebu City Sports Commission alang sa grassroots developemnt sa MMA ug Muay Thai.

“We are humbled and honored by this award. This award is for the Yaw-Yan Ardigma family,” matodo ni Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., usa ka Philippine Martial Arts’ Hall of Famer sa niaging duha na katuig. “This is a team effort. I give credit to the students, instructors and to the Cebu Media who was nonstop in their support.”

“This will serve as a big inspiration for me to strive harder to help in the advancement of martial arts not only in Cebu but in whole Visaya,” dugang niya.

Gawas sa Yaw-Yan Ardigma, tulo ka mga Sugboanong Cebuano martial artists ug tanang arnisadors ang nakadawat og award lakip ni Grandmaster Chuck Canete kinsa nakadawat sa iyang ‘Grandmaster Lifetime Achievement Award’, Grandmaster John Mac isip ‘Distinguished Martial Artist of the Year’ ug Grandmaster Panto Canete Flores nga may ‘Rubi Lifetime Achievement Award’. PR