Duha ka 3-cock derby sa Gallera de Mandaue

DUHA ka 3-cock derby ang nakahan-ay nga ipahigayon diha sa New Gallera de Mandaue sugod karong adlawa. Sugdan sa alas singko ang takna karong hapon, ang 6JP Promotion migahin og P150,000 nga premyo sa mga makampiyon. Si Abio Monsanto, usa sa nagdumala sa Gallera, mi­butyag nga mokantidad og P3,500 ang pot money. Samtang sa Sabado, laing 3-cock derby na usab ang masaksihan. Ning higayona ubos na sa promotion ni Engr. Rodney Menchavez. Sa pot money nga P3,500, ang makampyon makasiguro og P200,000 nga premyo. Kini sugdan sa alas tres sa hapon. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

