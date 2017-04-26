Lineup sa Gilas kompletohon na?

PLANO ni Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes nga hingpiton na ang 12 ka mga players nga molangkob sa team sa ilang pagduwa dinhi sa Sugbo karong Dominggo batok sa Cebu Selection isip kabahin sa kalihukan sa PBA All-Stars. Kini maoy gibutyag ni Reyes atol sa katapusan nilang ensayo sa wala pa mobiyahe ang national training pool sa Cagayan de Oro City niadtong Martes. Ang Gilas Training pool kagabii nakigduwa batok sa Mindanao All-Stars didto sa Xavier University sa CDO. “Yeah, that’s the plan,” matod ni Reyes sa dihang gipangutana kalabot sa ilang plano. “Kung sino ang i-announce sa Friday, yun na ang maglalaro sa Sunday.” Sa kasamtangan, ang Gilas selection gilangkuban nila ni Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Japeth Aguilar. Raymond Almazan. Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Von Pesumal, LA Revilla, Jio Jalalon, ug Allein Maliksi kinsa makigsangka batok sa Cebu All-Star nga pangulohan nila ni June Mar Fajardo ug Terrence Romeo. Kon mahinayon ang plano ni Reyes, hayan aduna kausaban sa lineup sa matag habig atol sa ilang duwa karong Dominggo diha sa Hoops Dome sa Lapu-lapu City.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

