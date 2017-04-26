Nietes suprisahan

GIHULAGWAY man tuod nga dakong underdog, apan ang pagpakaging ngadto sa mga Sugboanon maoy anaa karon sa alimpatakan sa Thailander nga si Komgrich Nantapech kinsa makigsinukliay sa iyang kinumo batok ni two-time world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes karong Sabado sa Waterfront Hotel-Lahug, dakbayan sa Sugbo.

“There is no pressure. I have prepared really good for this fight,” matod ni Nantapech pinaagi sa iyang manager/interpreter nga si Ekarat Chaichotchuang.

Ilogan ni Nantapech ug Nietes ang bakanting International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title sa Pinoy Pride 40-Domination.

Ang 27-anyos nga Nantapech nagtuo nga ang iyang kaba­tan-on maoy iyang bintaha batok sa 34-anyos nga Nietes.

“He’s a very good boxer but he may be old,” pasabot ni Nantapech. “Age will be my advantage. I’m young.”

Ang trainer ni Nantapech nga si Peter Munton miangkon nga lisod awayon si Nietes apan dako anaa ang dakong oportunidad sa kadaugan. Ilang tinguha mao nga maperpekto ang ilang away.

“It’s very hard to win coming to the hometown of a very good boxer. We have to have a good fight. But at this level anything can happen,” ingon niya.

Ang makapakaging nga kadaugan ni Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai batok sa banggiitan ug inilang pound-for-pound king nga si Roman Gonzalez pinaagi sa unanimous decision niadtong Marso didto sa New York, nakapadasig usab ni Nantapech.

“That win gave Thailand a boost,” matod ni Munton. “Even the best can lose.”

Dili bag-o ni Nantapech ang pag-away dinhi sa Pilipinas sanglit duha na ka higayon kini niya nahimo. Hinuon napildi siya ni Froilan Saludar pinaagi sa unanimous decision ug na knockout usab siya ni Albert Pagara niadtong 2012.

“I had no experience at that time. This time a have more experienced, I’m a different fighter,” matod ni Nantapech.

Si Nantapech adunay 22-3 ug 15 ka knockouts, samtang si Nietes mitali og 39-1-4 ug 22 ka knockouts.

Ang wa pay pildi nga si Mark Magsayo ug ang batan-ong sensational nga si Jeo Santisima moaway usab sa maong card.

Si Magsayo (15-0, 11 KOs) ma­kig­sinukliay sa iyang kumo batok ni Tanzanian prospect Issa Nampepeche (24-7-4, 11 KOs), samtang si Santisima (12-2, 11 KOs) makigbinukbokay sa 37-anyos nga Indonesian fighter Master Suro (11-8-1, 2 KOs). EKA/JBM