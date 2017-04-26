Pacman gisugat og mainiton nga pag-abi-abi sa Australia

MAINITON nga pag-abi-abi maoy misugat ni Manny Pacquiao sa iyang paghiabot didto sa Brisbane, Australia sa niaging adlaw aron pag-promote sa iyang world title fight batok sa Australianong si Jeff Horn karong Hulyo 2.

“Ang init ng pagtanggap nila sa amin dito. Nakatataba ng puso,” matod ni Pacquiao sa usa ka overseason telephone interview sa Spin.ph. “Especially when they thanked me for giving Horn a chance to fight me.”

Gitug-an ni Pacquiao nga gibalik-balik sa mga Australianong boxing fans ang dakong pagpasalamat ngadto kaniya tungod sa pagdawat sa tanyag nga moaway didto sa Australia.

“Isa na mang malaking karangalan para sa akin yun. I am really honored and privileged to be accorded such an honor,” matod sa kanhi kongresista ug karon usa na ka senador sa Pilipinas.

Gituohan nga ang maong away maoy makaduslit og balik sa kadasig sa boxing industry sa Australia.

Kini ipahigayon sa Suncorp Arena sa Brisbane diin adunay kapasidad nga moabot ngadto sa 55,000 ka mga lingkuranan.

Si Dean Lonergan sa Duco Events nga maoy promoter ni Horn nakuhaan og pamahayag sa mga media reports nga taodtaod na nga wa gyuy mga dagkong kisaw ang boxing sa Australia.

“I think you’ll find this will be the biggest fight in Australian history and you’ll see the underdog (Horn) come through, and there’s nothing like Australians supporting their own guys when they’re underdogs,” matod ni Lonergan.

Usa sa gikahingawa ni Pacquiao mao ang pagtuo sa mga Australianog fans nga gihatagan niya og panahon nga makampiyon si Horn ug mosikat.

“Isa pang ikinatutuwa ko, para bang gusto nilang pala­basin na nabigyan ko nang pagkakataon si Horn na maging kampeon. JBM/Spin.ph