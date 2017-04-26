Run for Gift of Life, May 7

ANG Citrine Land Corporation, pinaagi sa Rotary Club of Cebu, mopahigayon og Run for Gift of Life, usa ka fun run ug fund-raising ma­rathon sa Robinsons Galleria karong Mayo 7, 2017. Kini adunay tulo ka category nga mao ang 16-kilometer run nga magsugod sa alas 5 sa buntag, 8-k sa alas 5:15 sa buntag ug 3-k nga buhian sa alas 5:30 sa buntag. Ang registration fee mikantidad og P300 para sa 3k, P450 para sa 8k, ug P650 alang sa 16K. Alas 4:30 sa kadlawon ang assembly time. Ang mga interesado mahimong magparehistro sa Digital Walker sa SM ug Ayala Center-Cebu, Cyclelogic sa Parkmall, Bikecology sa BTC, Señor Kimchi sa Axis Vivo, YKK Bicycle sa Downtown ug Kai Stickers sa dakbayan sa Mandaue. Matud pa ni Bernard Vonn Sia, kanhi pangu sa Rotary Club of Cebu, nga ang rota sa maong marathon lahi sa uban sanglit kini maoy unang higayon nga anha manukad sa Ro­binson’s Galleria ug motadlas sa mga dalan nga adunay maanindot nga mga talan-awon sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. Ang mga finishers sa matag kategorya adunay madawat nga medalya samtang ganting salapi ug tropeyo ang gitagana alang sa mga mananaog. Ang Gift of Life Program usa sa mga major project sa Rotary Club of Cebu nga nagpahinungud alang sa pagtabang sa mga kabatan-onan. "You’re not only running for health benefits, but you’re also helping a child out there,” pahayag ni Ms. Chloe Chua sa Citrine Land Corporation. Audrey Burden, CNU Comm Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

