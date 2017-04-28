1st Cebu Dragon boatfest sugdan na karong adlawa

ANG labing unang Cebu Dragon Boat Festival opisyal nga mosugod karong adlaw diin magtigi ang mga maayong teams sa duha ka adlaw nga kompetisyon diha sa Cebu Yacht Club, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu. Kapin sa usa ka libo ka mga paddlers gikan sa 40 ka mga teams ang mosalmot sa pinakadakong dragon boat competition sa nasod. Ang matag teams langkuban og mga babaye ug lalaking paddlers nga magtigi sa 10 ka events sa 250-meters ug 500-meter sa gagmay ug tag-as nga sakayan. Ang mga divisions nga pagatigi-an mao ang Elite, Mixed Masters, women’s ug club crew Open. Mosalmot sa ellite division ang Philippine Air Force, Coast Guard, Philippine Navy ug Philippine Army selections. Makadugang sa kaikag mao ang mga teams nga naglakip sa IcanServe, ang team nga gilangkuban sa mga cancer survivors ug pipila ka mga partisipante nga may deperensiya sa panglawas. Ang ubang moapil mao ang Pilipinas Wave Warriors, Maharlika Drakon, RCP Sea Dragons Inc. Bruins Racers of the High Seas all from Manila, a Hongkong-based team ug uban pa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.