Kerr di pa makabalik: GSW

DAKO ang pagtuo sa general manager sa Golden State Warriors nga si Bob Myers nga mahatagan ra gilayon og solusyon kining problema sa panglawas sa ilang headcoach nga si Steve Kerr ug makabalik na kini sa team nga sakto na sa kahimsog.

Si Kerr adunay gipamati sa iyang duha ka operasyon sa buko-buko hinungdan nga wala siya maka-coach sa Game 3 ug 4.Giingon usab nga posibling adunay komplikasyon nga nasinati si Kerr.

“What he’s facing is fixable,” matod ni Myers sa Associated Press sa niaging adlaw. “There is a solution here. We just need to discover it, and we will. I’m confident we will.”

Ang 51-anyos nga Kerr gikatakdang ipa-examined sa Stanford karong semanaha ug gituohan nga dili makabalik sa team hangtod nga hingpit na siyang maayo.

“It’s not easy, but it’s not insurmountable. This one, we will overcome it. And those aren’t just words, that’s the truth. I wouldn’t put a time on it but that’s how I feel,” padayag ni Myers. “Certain diagnoses you are forced to accept entirely and know that there isn’t a solution. There is a solution for this — we’ve just got to find it.”

Ang Warriors nakadawat og mga emails gikan sa mga wala magpaila nga mitanyag og mga doktor, mga tambag kon unsaon pagtabang si Kerr kinsa nagustohan sa kadaghanan dili lang sa iyang pagka-coach kon dili sa iyang pagkatawo.

“We want him healthy for the rest of his life,” matod ni Kevin Durant. “That’s what our main concern is. We’re not trying to get him healthy just so he can coach us in the playoffs. We want him healthy so he can live an everyday life as normal as he can.”

Magul-anon si Myers sa nahitabo ni Kerr karon. Ang duha suod nga managhigala ug gani usa si Myers sa nakapadasig ni Kerr nga mabuak ang 72-10 nga record sa Bulls sa niaging tuig.