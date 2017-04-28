Laing world title fight ni Melindo

HUMAN sa kapakyasan ni King Arthur Villanueva sa Ala Boxing Gym, turno na usab sa iyang stablemate nga si Milan Melindo sa pagsuway og langkat sa regular nga world title. Si Melindo, ang kasamtangang interim world light flyweight champion sa International Boxing Federation (IBF) gikatakdang makigsangka ni Akira Yaegashi karong Mayo 21 didto sa Ariake Colosseum sa Tokyo, Japan alang sa regular world title. Nalangkat ni Melindo (35-2-0, 12 KOs) ang interim title sa dihang iyang gipuan si Teeraphong Utaida niadtong Nobiyembre 16 sa Cebu Coliseum pinaagi sa unanimous decision. Aron mahitapo sa mga kasamtangang Filipino world champions nga sila si Manny Pacquiao ug Jerwin Ancajas, kinahanglang iyang malangkat ang regular belt sa light flyweight division, ang titulo nga iyang gisuwayan og langkat niadtong Mayo sa niaging tuig. Apan napildi siya batok ni Javier Mendoza sa kuwestiyonabling technical decision didto sa Tijuana, Baja California. Sa tuig 2013, iya usab mga gisuwayan paglabni ang WBA ug WBO flyweight titles apan sa gihapon napukan siya ni Juan Francisco Estrada didto sa Cotai Arena sa Venetian Resort sa Macau, China. Ang pagpakigsangka ni Yaegashi maoy ikatulong pagsuway ni Melindo nga makaangkon og world title. JBM, Philboxing.com

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

