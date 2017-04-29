Bird mibiya sa pacers
Saturday, April 29, 2017
KALIT niluwat si Larry Bird isip presidente sa operations sa Pacers kagahapon (Biyernes sa US).
Sumala sa The Associated Press (AP), ang general manager sa Pacers nga si Kevin Pritchard maoy mohulip sa puwesto ni Bird.
Wala matino ang rason sa kalit nga pagluwat ni Bird, apan naila siya sa kalitkalit nga desisyon.
"Larry is very special, tremendous integrity," matod ni Pacers owner Herb Simon sa The Indianapolis Star.(AP)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.
