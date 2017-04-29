Final 12 sa GILAS team gibutyag na

GIPANGULOHAN ni 3-time PBA MVP Junemar Fajardo ang mga magduduwa sa Pilipinas nga maoy isakbang sa lainlaing nasod alang sa Southeast Asia Basketball (SEABA) games. Si Coach Chot Reyes sa Gilas Pilipinas nianunsyo na sa 12 ka mga pangalan nga maoy molangkob ug more­presenta sa Pilipinas alang sa 2019 FIBA qualifiers. Gawas kang Fajardo, anaa usab silang Japeth Aguilar, Jason Castro, Terrence Romeo nga maoy nahabilin sa Gilas 5.0 ug hingpit nang nakarga si Calvin Abueva, Troy Rosario nga maoy natangtang sa final 12 sa mia­ging tuig. Mokumpleto sa final 12 mao ang lima ka mga rookie nga silang Jio Jalalon, Roger Pogoy, Mathew Wright, Raymond Almazan ug Allien Maliksi kinsa bag-ong mga sakop sa Gilas Pilipinas. Ang Gilas Pilipinas mosandig sa ilang kampanya sa naturalized player nga si Andre Blatche nga maoy gituohan nga makahatag og dugang pwersa sa nasod pagpakigbatok sa mga po­werhouse sa Southeast Asia. Si Reyes nagkanayon nga balanse ang maong lineup nga gilangkuban sa mga rookie ug mga beterano, ug adunay hustong gidagkuon ug mga athletic.(PAC)/strong>

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

