Pagpangita og dugang qualifiers sa Cepca chess tournament nagpadayon

Ang pagpangita sa dugang qualifiers nagpadayon samtang ang Cebu Executives and Professional Association (Cepca) mipasiuda sa binulan nga tournament alang sa Abril sa Knight Attack Chess Cafe sa 3rd Level of Robinsons Galleria-Cebu. Ang qualifiers sa parehong Group A ug Group B competition giapilan sa sayong qualifiers National Master Arnold Cadiz (Group A); ug January winner Adrian Valparaiso, February qualifier Jun Kidlat ug March top player Mario Bustillo sa December finals. Ang torneyo misubay sa 5-­Ro­und swiss system.(RCM)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

