Region 7 ika-9 sa Palarong Pambansa 2017

NIHAKOT ang Region 7 og kinatibuk-ang 20 gold me­dals, 18 silver medals ug 29 bronze medals sa pagtapos sa 60th Palarong Pambansa sa Antique kagahapon. Apan labing grabe nga record sa rehiyon nga nitapos nga ika-9 sa tanang delegasyon sa tinuig nga bangga sa paugnat-sa-kusog. Nahulog kini og lima ka ang-ang gikan sa iyang lugar nga ika-5 sa Palarong Pambansa sa miaging tuig. Ang Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) nikuha og 14-10-19 medal tally ug fifth place sa secondary division, apan 10th place sa elementary class uban sa 6-8-10 medal nga natigom. Ang gold medals sa Region 7 gikan sa elementary boys’ football (1) ug table tennis (1); elementary girls’ chess (3) ug softball (1); secondary archery (3), badminton (2) ug swimming (1); ug secondary girls’ athletics (2) badminton (2), gymnastics (3) ug table tennis (1). Dunay three triple gold medalists sa Region 7, sila si archer Lloyd Apawan (se­condary boys’ Olympic round, 60m ug 70m), gymnast Daniella Reggie Dela Pisa (RG rope, hoop ug ball) ug chess wizard Regine Catherine Quinanola (standard team, standard individual ug blitz team). Ang National Capital Region (98-66-45) mao na usab ang overall champion, Region IV-A (41-57-57) maoy second place, Region VI (38-29-40) maoy third, samtang ang Neg­ros Island Region (26-27-36) ug Region XII (26-22-35) mao ang fourth ug fifth places. Nagsunod ang Cordillera Administrative Region (26-21-21), Region XI (22-25-24), Region X (20-20-42), Cviraa ug Region III (15-18-28). Si Dr. Luz Jandayan, hepe sa Education Support Service Division (SSD) sa Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd) 7 niingon mao na kini ang labing sa pagpaningkamot sa mga bata. Ang Cviraa naa kanunay sa fourth place finisher sa national sporting meet, apan ang naulahing kompetisyon nadasok kini sa ubos.(RSC)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

