Ayaw pagdala og bag atol sa Saulog: Yap

TAGBILARAN CITY - Giawhag ni City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II ang katawhan sa di pagdala og mga bag atol sa ipahigayon nga Saulog Street Dancing Competition nga ipahigayon karong adlawa kini tungod kay istriktong ipatuman sa kapulisan ang paghiling o pagsusi sa mga bag nga bitbit sa mga motan-aw ug turista. Kini aron maseguro ang seguridad sa tanan nga mosaksi sa tinuig nga Saulog Tagbilaran. Di palang dugay ang nahitabo nga engkwentro sa AFP/PNP batok sa Abu Sayaff Group(ASG). Magsugod sa alas 3:00 sa hapon didto sa Plaza Rizal ngadto sa CPG Sports Complex diin adto pagahimuon ang kompetisyon. Adunay 15 ka barangay ang Tagbilaran apan 14 lang niini ang miapil sa street dancing nga gilangkuban sa Barangay Mangga, Cabawan, Tiptip, Dao, Dampas, Poblacion1, Poblacion 2,Taloto, Cabawan, Poblacion 3, Cogon, San Isidro, Bool, Booy, samtang ang Brgy. Ubujan di na moapil tungod kay tulo na sila katuig nga sunodsunod nga midaog.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 01, 2017.

