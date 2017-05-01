Minglanilla kaging sa San Fernando

NAGKAINIT ang panag-inilo­gay sa top two spots sa South Division Bracket 1 hu­­man sa kulbahinam nga kadaugan sa San Fernando Spartans batok sa Minglanilla, 76-73, sa nagpadayon nga 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-and-under Inter-Cities/Municipalites basketball tour­nament nga gipahigayon sa San Fernando Sports Com­plex niadtong Dominggo. Kini gumikan kay dako ang posibilidad nga mahitabo ang triple tie human sa elimination round tali sa Minglanilla, San Fernando ug sa TalisayCity Aqua Stars. Sa pagkakaron, ang tulo pulos adunay 3-1 nga baraha ug aduna nalay tagsa ka mga duwa ang nahabilin sa elimination series. Sayong nakaarangkada ang Spartans ug milabaw gilayon kini og 47-32 nga labaw sa second quarter. Apan sa pagsugod sa second half, ang Minglanilla Stars migamit og trapping defense nga maoy temporaryong nakaparalisa sa opensa sa San Fernando hangtod nga nasikit og maayo ang duwa. Sa katapusang kuwatro minutos, nakuha sa Minglanilla ang labaw, 70-66, ug daw anaa na sa ilang mga kamot ang kadaugan. Sila si Marc Glenn Nebril ug Jiesel Tarrosa inubanan nila ni Lucero maoy migiya sa Minglanilla. Apan wa moisa sa ilang puting bandera ang San Fernando ug ang panagtambayayong nila ni Shaul Keith Torquero ug Roland Alferez maoy maoy miluwas sa Spartans. Ang tres ni Alferez maoy mibuak sa panagtabla apan gibawsan usab ni Nebril sa iyang kaugalingong tres aron tablahon, 73-73. Hinuon ang fade away jumper ni Torquero sa himatyong segundos maoy mitibwas sa paglaom sa Minglanilla. Sa sayo pa, ang Talisay City way singot nga mikutlo sa ilang ikatulong kadaugan human na forfeit ang Sibonga kinsa 30 minutos nga miabot sa complex. San Fernando (76) – Torquero 20, Alferez 15, Saramosing 12, Bamboa 10, Intong 8, Baran 6, Aum 3. Minglanilla (73) – Nebrel 22, Tarrosa 22, Lucero 10, Quimson 9, Castro 3, Silva 3, Pepito 2, Eredera 2. Quarterscores: 23-11; 30-26; 59-47; 76-73. JBM/RCM

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

