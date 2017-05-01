Pierce hingpit mobiya sa NBA

HINGPIT nga mobiya si Paul Pierce sa NBA nga way pagmahay bisan pa man og kasagmuyo maoy mitapos sa kampanya sa Los Angeles Clippers sa first round sa playoffs sa dihang gipalagpot sila sa Utah Jazz kagahapon. “I really enjoyed myself with this group this year. Regardless of what happened today with the basketball, I’m happy,” matod ni Pierce. Human sa pagretiro nila ni Kobe Bryant ug Tim Duncan, ang NBA manamilit na usab og laing star nga mao si Pierce. Ang 39-anyos nga Pierce ang nakatampo og titulo sa Boston Celtics sa 2008 ug nakaduwa usab kini og laingNBA Finals. Apan ang iyang tinguha nga makakuah og laing titulo uban sa iyang kanhi Celtics coach nga si coach Doc Rivers ug ning higayona sa Los Angeles – diin siya gipapirma og kontrata human ma free agent niadtong 2015 season, wa mopabor kaniya.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

