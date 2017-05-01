Unification fight maoy gusto ni Nietes

HUMAN molampos sa paglangkat sa iyang ikatulong world title sa niaging semana, ang bag-ong International Boxing (IBF) flyweight champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes gustong makigsangka sa mga inilang fighter sa iyang bag-ong division.

“Gusto ko ma-unification fight sa ubang champions. Pero depende ra gyud na sa plano sa Ala Promotions. Pero para gusto ko ma unify gyud ang mga titles sa flyweight division,” matod pa sa 34-anyos nga Nietes.

Niadtong Sabado, gipildi ni Nietes ang maskuladong Thailander nga si Kongrich Nantapech pinaagi sa unanimous decision sa ilang away sa Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

Si ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer nagtuo nga dili angay nga mosaka pa gyud sa iyang timbang si Nietes sanglit atoa didto ang mga inilang mga fighters. Kini tungod kay ilang naobserbahan nga gani batok ni Nantapech gamay ra kaayo si Nietes.

Pangitaan og paagi ni Aldeguer kon aduna bay mega fight alang kang Nietes.

“Right now he wants the bigger fights. We’ll see if there is a mega fight that we can make, like a unification. The problem is that the big names like (Juan Francisco) Estrada and (Roman) Gonzales is that they have moved to 115. Look at Donnie now, the Thai looked a bit bigger. Right now we’re still looking at 112. Maybe the biggest fight out there is a unification maybe the 115 is a bit farfetched. He would have to defend it this year. Either we defend it or right now he needs a bigger fights, we’ll try to make it happen,” pasabot ni Aldeguer.

Sa kasamtanang, ang ubang kampyon sa timbang ni Nietes mao sial si Juan Hernandez sa World Boxing Council (WBC), Kazuto Ioka sa World Boxing Association (WBA) ug Zhou Shiming sa World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Gibutyag ni Aldeguer nga mobalik sa ring si Nietes karong Septiyembre didto sa Bacolod City o kaha sa Nobiyembre. Wa usab niya isalikway ang dagkong tanyag sa gawas sa nasod. EKA/JBM