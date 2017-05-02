Aquaman milangoy na sab og 12 k nga gilay-on

LAING paglangoy na usab ang gihimo sa manlalaban nga si Ingemar Macarine, naila nga Pinoy Aquaman.

Ning higayona, siya nagsugod sa lungsod sa Calape hangtod sa lungsod sa Loon, lalawigan sa Bohol.

Ang 12 kilometros nga distansya sa langoy nakuha niya sud sa 5 ka oras ug 11 minutos gikan sa Treasure Island Resort ngadto sa Sandigan Port sa Bohol. Iya kining gibuhat duha ka semana human nahuman ang iyang 24K nga distansya sa paglangoy gikan sa Dumaguete City hangtod sa Siquijor.

“This was not a planned swim. It was supposed to be a regular three hour open water swim but I decided to continue (and make it to 12K) due to excellent weather conditions,” matod sa open-water swimmer ug triathlete nga si Macarine.

Kini ang iyang ikaduhang marathon nga paglangoy sa Cebu Strait. Bisan sa kusog nga sulog sa tubig ug presensya sa daghang mga jelly fish agi sa sidlakan nga bahin sa isla sa Cabilao.

Si Macarine, nilangoy isip iyang paagi sa pagpalapad sa pagpakabana alang sa limpyo nga dagat. RSC,SCG