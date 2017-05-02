Chavez Jr. ma-TKO

GIPADAYAG sa CEO sa Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya nga knockout nga kadaugan sa uwahing mga rounds maoy maangkon sa iyang boxing star nga si Saul “Canelo” Alvarez karong Sabado (Dominggo sa Pilipinas) batok ni Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ang away ubos sa 164.5 lbs nga catch-weight ug ipahigayon sa kin sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas.

“I think it’s going to be a strong fight in the first few rounds with a lot of action - and then a knockout in the last few rounds,” matod ni De La Hoya sa interview sa ESPN.

Nahurot na ang mga ticket sa tanang section sa arena.

Wa ikasurprisa ni De La Hoya ang suporta sa publiko sa maong away ilabi na kay ang duha ka mga Mexicano gipaaway atol gyud sa hinapos nga semana sa Cinco De Mayo.

“I’ve always said that when you have two Mexican warriors, people will come out to show their support because they recognize that it’s going to be a great fight, it’s going to be a lot of action, it’s what the people want to see. I am in this sport, as a promoter, to help the sport grow and these fights are pure emotion,” dugang ni De La Hoya.

Wa man tuod mobutyag og pila ang posibling makita sa pay-per-view, apan matod niya nga ang pagkahurot og sayo sa tiket naghatag og maayong timaan sa pay-per-view sa tibuok kapupud-an sa Estados Unidos.