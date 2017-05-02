Fiesta derby sa Mandaue karong Sabado

MOKABAT ngadto sa P300,00 nga ganting salapi ang nakahan-ay alang sa mga mananaog sa Mandaue Fiesta 3-cock derby nga ipahigayon karong Mayo 6 diha sa D/C Coliseum, dakbayan sa Mandaue. Kini maoy gipahibawo ni Tommy Vega, ang promoter sa maong derby nga salmotan sa mga inilang derbiyesta sa maong siyudad ug sa mga kasikbit nga dapit. Matod ni Vega nga ang pot money mokantidad lang og P3,500. Ang maong derby nga maisip usab nga usa sa mga kalihukan sa naghinangat nga kapistahan sa maong dakbayan mosugod sa ala una sa hapon. Gibanabana nga moabot ngadto sa 100 ka sultada. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

