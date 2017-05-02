Golden State coach di pa ka balik

PADAYON mopaubos sa medical tests si Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr karong semanaha sa Standford.

Si Kerr nakasinati og migraine, paglipong ug suka nga komplikasyon human kini operahi sa iyang luyo dul-an duha ka tuig na ang nakalabay.

Si assistant coach Mike Brown padayon nga maoy mobarog isip head coach sa Warriors sa Game 1 batok sa Utah Jazz karong Martes, sama sa iyang gibuhat sa Games 3 ug 4 sa unang-round series sa Warriors batok sa Portland Trail Blazers.

Si Draymond Green, forward sa Warriors, niingon nangandam na sila nga hayan dili na makabalik si Kerr sa ikaduhang-round series.

“That’s the way we’re approaching this thing... Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff, and that’s who we’re rolling with,” pamulong ni Green.

Apan ang team nanghinaot nga makabalik pa og coach si Kerr.

“But at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything ... We know how bad he wanted to be here and how bad we would love for him to be here. But at the end of the day, he needs to take care of what he has to take care of,” dugang ni Green.

Wala pa matino kon kanus-a makabalik si Kerr.

Apan sigon sa pipila ka tinubdan nga maka-coach gihapon kini bisan kon nagpatambal.

Sa niaging tuig, si Kerr wa usab maka-coach sa unang mga buwan sa Warriors. AP, SCG