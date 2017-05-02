Migallen: Insulto sa Baby Webmasters

OKEY, duha ka Cebu-based high school players ang gilakip sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas sa national team nga maoy mo-representar sa Fiba 3x3 U-18 Asia Cup 2017 nga ipahigayon didto sa Cyberjaya, Malaysia karong buwana. Sila si Andrew Velasco ug Alex Visser sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu makig-uban nila ni Harvey Pagsanjan sa Hope Christian High School ug Rhayyan Amsali sa National University maoy molangkob sa team nga ubos sa pag-coach ni Anton Altamirano, anak ni kanhi PBA guard ug NBTC founder Eric. Kini sila si Velasco ug Alex Visser sakop kini sa Bounty B squad nga maoy kampiyon sa Manila leg sa Under Armour 18-under division 3x3 Southeast Asia. Na-third usab ni sila sa National finals sa maong torneyo nga gisalmutan sa top three finishers sa Manila ug sa University of Cebu Baby Webmasters nga maoy champion sa Cebu leg. Ang Baby Webmasters maoy niguwang kampyon sa national finals human gipildi niini ang Bounty A pinaagi sa overtime sa championship match. Pero ambot sa unsang pagkaunsaa nga wa man hinuoy taga UC nga nadala sa ilang selection nga unta mao man kini national champion. Kini maoy gikasagmuyo ni Atty. Baldomero Estenzo, kinsa maoy team manager sa UC Baby Webmasters. Ngano man tuod nga bisan og usa, wa may nakuha gikan sa champion team sa national finals, which is, alang nako dako usa ka balidong pangutana. Nganong naghimo man sila og elimination round nga pili-an ug tudloon ra man diay kaha nila ang molangkob sa national team. Si Under Armour tournament director Joe Lipa, ang daling nakapanghinaw ug miingon nga ang pagpili og mga player alang sa national team responsabilidad sa SBP ug kini anha kuhaon sa top four finishers. Pero mangambot na lang ko kon duna ba gyud ni tinuora sa rules kay sa press conference nga gipatawag ni Lipa wa gyud ko kadungog nga iya ning nalitok. Ang iyang giingon nga ang ma champion sa national maoy magrepresent sa nasod sa Asia Cup. Kon tudloon ra man diay nila ang molangkob sa team, mas maayo pa siguro og nagpa-tryout na lang unta sila kay sa magpahigayon pa kunohay og qualifying tournament nga nag-usik-usik lang sa ug nagkapoy-kapoy lang. Pagkaway klaro. Kini maoy laing ehemplo sa manipulasyon sa taga Manila. Dakong insult sa UC Baby Webmasters. (junmigs0622@yahoo.com)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.