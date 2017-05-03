2nd level sa Yaw-Yan sugdan karon
SUGDAN na ang second batch sa Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation, Inc.Summer Clinic karong adlawa sa Yaw-Yan Headquarters sa fourth floor sa Coast Pacific Downtown Center, atbang sa University of Cebu (UC) Main campus sa dalan Sanciangko, dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Sama sa first batch, ang mga bag-ong tinun-an makakat-on usab og arnis, boxing fitness, Muay Thai, Yaw-Yan combat ug mixed martial arts atol sa usa ka buwan nga training camp.
Gidugang ni Master Ekin nga ang mga tinun-an hatagan og kahigayunan nga mo-demonstrate sa ilang nakat-onan atol unya sa culminating activity.
Sa dugang pangutana mahimong motawag sa numero 09436568900. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.
