Alaska Power Camp, Mayo 9

GATUSAN ka mga bata ang gipaabot nga mosalmot sa tinuig nga Alaska Powercamp basketball clinic nga ipahigayon diha sa University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak campus dakbayan sa Sugbo sugod karong Mayo 9, 2017. Ang giilang Cebuano hotshot sa PBA nga si Dondon Hontiveros maoy magsilbing training director sa maong camp uban sa iyang mga piniling trainers og coaches. Matod ni Hontiveros, kinsa aktibo pa karon sa Alaska Aces sa PBA, nga ipahigayon ang maong training camp sulod sa walo ka adlaw. Ang rehistrasyon nagkantidad lang og P2,500. Alang sa mga interesado mahimong magpaki sayod ni Meziel (09957139779) o ni Voltaire (09957298928). Human sa training camp, mosunod gilayon ang Alaska Cup basketball tournament sa May 19-21 alang mga campers sa Alaska. Kini bahinon sa tulo ka division pinaagi sa age group categories. Hinuon naa pa kini additional fee nga P1,500. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

