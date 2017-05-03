Blatche posibling hulipan sa Gilas

GIBATI og dakong kasagmuyo si Gilas Pilipinas headcoach Chot Reyes niining paglangan-langan ni Andray Blatche og abot dinhi sa Pilipinas aron makaapil na sa training sa national team.

Niini mipadayag si Reyes nga posibling iyang hulipan ang puwesto ni Blatche kon padayon kining di moabot sa Pilipinas ug di makatunga sa ensayo.

“We just kind of have to live with it because it is what it is. We put him in the final roster on the understanding that he was supposed to be here at the start of practice,” matod ni Reyes, sa dihang gikahinabi sa mga tigbalita human sa ilang praktis sa niaging gabii didto sa Meralco Gym.

“I can’t hide my displeasure, I’m very upset.”

Si Blatche gikatakda unta nga moabot niadtong Martes apan wa kini mopatim-aw.

Nasuta usab ni Reyes niadtong Lunes nga way tinguha si Blatche nga moapil sa usa ka semanang scrimmage sa Gilas ug sa PBA All-Stars.

Iyang gipadayag nga kon dili makatunga si Blatche ugma hayan dili siya magpanuko sa pagpapas sa ngalan niini sa lineup sa Gilas nga maoy mokombati sa Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) championships.

Posibling moabot si Blatche sa uwahing bahin ning semanaha ug hayan aduna na lang siyay pito ka adlaw sa pagpraktis sa team sa dili pa sugdan ang tournament sa Mayo 12.

Matod ni Reyes nga padayong pagpalta ni Blatche makadaut sa team.

“I still thought he was going to get here kasi ang usapan namin as soon as his son is born he takes the next flight here,”saysay ni Reyes.

“But then pinakiusap siya to attend ng binyag so sabi ko, ‘sa Friday ano naman ang palusot niyo?’ So sabi ko, ‘we’re just going to have to deal with it, make the decision (to replace him) when we need to,’ dugang ni Reyes.