GSW mirapido; Boston 2-0 na

Milusot. Si Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (jersey 4) nilusot sa depensa batok kang Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (wala) atol sa unang quarter sa second-round sa NBA playoff series basketball game sa Boston niadtong Martes (Miyerkules sa Pilipinas). (AP Photo)

BISAN og wa gihapon makatunga sa ilang duwa sa ikatulo nga higayon, apan nagpadayon gihapon ang kabangis sa Golden State Warriors nga mimakmak sa Utah Jazz, 106-94, sa Game One kagahapon sa ilang best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals round didto sa Oracle Arena. Duna man tuoy gamayng taya nga naaninaw gumikan sa kahataas sa mga adlaw nga ilang napahuway, apan ang Warriors lantip nga midabo sa Jazz gikan sa sinugdanan ug perming nakaposte og double-figure nga labaw hangtod sa katapusan. Si Steph Curry nangulo sa Warriors nga may 22 puntos, pito ka rebounds ug lima ka assists sulod sa tulo ka quarters samtang midugang usab og tag 17 sila si Draymond Green ug Kevin Durant. Sayo nga mipabuto og 9-0 nga rally ang Warriors apan ang Jazz misikit ngadto sa 23-21, sa uwahing bahin sa first quarter. Apan kadto ra maoy pinakasikit nga nahimo sa Utah human mibingat ang Warriors sa ilang bintaha ngadto sa 17 puntos. Si Klay Thompson mipaksit og 15 puntos ug 10 ang natampo ni Zaza Pachulia. Ang Game 2 duwaon karong Huwebes sa mao gihapon nga venue. Apan nakakuha og dakong atensiyon kagahapon mao ang gipakita ni Isaiah Thomas aron masalbar ang Boston Celtics gikan sa mapangahason nga Washington Wizards. Si Thomas kinsa maoy pinakamubo nga magduduwa sulod sa korte mipakatap og 53 puntos diin 29 niini diha sa fourth quarter ug sa overtime aron usban pagpukan ang Wizards, 129-119, nga maoy naghatag kanila og 2-0 nga bintaha sa Eastern Conference best-of-seven conference didto sa TD Garden. Perming naglabaw ang Washington sa regulation period apan ang duha ka free throws ni Thomas sa katapusang 27 segundos sa fourth quarter maoy naghatod sa duwa ngadto sa five-minute extension. Giablihan ni Kelly Oubre Jro ang overtime og usa ka tres alang sa Wizards, apan gitubag usab gilayon kini sa Celtics og 6-0 run ug gisunod sa 5-0 rally ni Thomas alang sa 125-119 nga labaw sa Boston. Nasiguro sa Celtics ang kadaugan sa jumpshot ni Al Horford ug sa steal ni Marcus Smart ug laing puntos gikan ni Thomas. Si John Wall nga adunay 40 puntos sa regulation period wa na gyud maka-score sa overtime period. Ang matchup tali ni Wall ug ni Thomas maoy nahimong sentro sa atraksiyon sa maong panag-engkuwentro apan sa katapusan ang kaidlas, kahanas ug kalantip ni Thomas maoy mipatugbabaw. Motapon ang Game 3 sa series karong Biyernes (Sabado sa Pilipinas) didto sa korte sa Washington. JBM, AP

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

