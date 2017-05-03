Jones gipamulta, pero si James maoy mibayad

GIABAGA ni LeBron James ang $6,000 nga multa ngadto ni Dahntay Jones kinsa gipahamtangan og duha ka technical fouls ug na-ejected pa gyud sa Game 1 sa Eastern Conference semifinals batok sa Toronto Raptors niadtog Lunes (Martes sa Pilipinas).

Kini maoy ikaduhang higayon nga gisalbar ni James ang multa ni Jones kinsa sa niaging tuig gipamulta usab sa dihang iyang gisumbak si Bismack Biyombo sa Toronto ug nasuspenso.

Niadtong higayon, si James usab ang mibayad. “First of all, I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was,” matod ni James human sa 116-105 nga kadaugan sa Game 1.

“It didn’t matter. And I told him tonight, I said: ‘Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m going to stop paying your damn fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”

Ang beteranong si Jones kinsa aduna nay 14 ka tuig nga eksperiyensiya sa NBA, gipapirma sa Cleveland sa katapusang adlaw saa regular season diin nagdawatan siya og $9,127 nga suweldo.

Ang pagpamulta ni Jones nagagumikan sa iyang pagbugal-bugal ni Norman Powell sa Toronto human kini niya hansaki og atubangan sa katapusang 18.7 segundos nga nahabilin sa duwa.