teneo gipildi sa La Salle sa men's volley

GIPUKAN sa defending champion La Salle ang higpit nga kaatbang niini nga mao ang Ateneo, 21-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-20, niadtong Martes sa Game One sa ilang best-of-three finals sa UAAP women’s volleyball. Ang Lady Spikers nabiyaan, 15-18, s fourth set apan sa kalit lang mipahagsa kini og unom ka sunodsunod nga puntos aron sakmiton ang bintaha, 24-19, nga maoy nakapahugyaw sulod sa Araneta Coliseum. Si Michelle Morente nakalabni og usa ka match point apan si Kim Dy, ang Finals MVP sa niaging tuig, maoy miselyo sa ilang kadaugan. Ang Game Two duwaon karong Sabado ug suwayan sa La Salle sa pagtapos ang series.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.