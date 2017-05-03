Zou Shiming targeton ni Ahas

SI World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight champion Zou Shiming sa China, maoy gustong sunod kontrahon sa bag-ong International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes. Ang flyweight division gikonsiderar sa 34-anyos nga Nietes nga malisod nga division sa iyang karera apan andam siyang mohiusa sa mga bakus niini. Gusto ni Nietes nga si Zou maoy gusto niyang kontrahon tu­­ngod kay aduna kini da­ko kini og kahulogan kaniya gumikan kay nahimo siyang world champion sa WBO sa hataas nga katuigan diin iyang nahuptan ang baksu sa mini flyweight ug sa light flyweight division. Gawas ang Zou ug Nietes, ang laing world champion sa flyweight class mao sila si Juan Hernandez Navarette sa WBC ug ingon man ang haponanon nga si Kazuto Ioka sa World Boxing Association (WBA). Si Edito Villamor, chief trainer sa Ala Boxing Gym nga maoy naggiya ni Nietes, mipadayag nga adunay kapabilidad si Nietes nga mohiusa sa mga titulo apan kini nagdepende lang gyud sa desisyon sa management. Si Nietes giplanohan nga paawayon sa Septiyemre o kaha sa Oktubre didto sa Bacolod. Hinuon di pa matino kon kini usa ba ka unification bout o pagdepensa sa iyang titulo. Sa niaging Sabado gipildi ni Nietes ang Thailander nga si Komgrich Nantapech pinaagi sa unanimous decision sa Waterfront Hotel and Casino aron langkaton ang iyang ikatulong titulo nga mao ang IBF world flyweight belt.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

