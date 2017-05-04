Ancajas moaway sa Pacquiao-Horn fight sa Hulyo 2

DEPENSAAN ni Internatio­nal Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas ang iyang titulo batok sa mandatory challenger nga si Teiru Kinoshita sa Japan nga posibling usa sa mga undercards sa Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn title fight karong Hulyo 2 didto sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia. Ang trainer ug manager ni Ancajas nga si Joven Jimenez mikompirmar ning kalambuan ug matod niya nga mismong si international matchmaker Sean Gibbons ang mipahibawo kanila kalabot niini bisan tuod og way pay dugang detalyi nga gibutyag. Matod pa nga ang kampo sa hapon miuyon na usab niini ug gihikay na nga mahingpit ang kasabutan. Dugang ni Jimenez nga si Kinoshita, 31, maoy no. 1 sa maong division, ug marunong nga makig-away ug adunay hit-and-run nga estelo. Siya adunay 26-1-1,8KOs nga baraha samtang si Ancajas naghupot og 26-1-1, 17 KOs.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

