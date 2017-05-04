Bogo City sulod na sa quarterfinals
ANG Bogo City maoy unang team nga nakasulod sa quarterfinal round sa dihang gilubong niini aang Bantayan, 98-63, sa North Division Bracket 3 sa nagpadayon nga 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-under Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball tournament nga gipahigayon didto sa Don Celestino Martinez Sports Coliseum sa syudad sa Bogo.
Sa laing bahin, nakanselar ang duwa tali sa Samboan ug Boljoon tungod sa pagbunok sa uwan nga milunop sa Samboan Municipal Court.
Karong hapon sa North Division Bracket 2 didto sa Sogod Municipal Gym, suwayan sa Balamban (1-1) paglabni ang ilang ikaduhang kadaugan batok sa Borbon (0-1) sa alas singko ang takna samtang tinguha usab sa Danao City (2-0) ang pag-asumir sa solong liderato pinaagi sa pagpakigbatok sa undermanned nga Sogod (0-1) sa alas 6:30 sa hapon.
Sa South division, protektahan sa Toledo City (2-0) ug Barili (2-0) ang ilang limpyo nga baraha sa dihang ilang ikasangka ang tagsatagsa nila ka ma kaatbang.
Ang Toledo makigharong sa way daog nga Alegria samtang ang Barili mosuway usab sa katakos sa Badian.
Ang Dumanjug (1-1) mosuway pagbakwi sa ilang uwahing kapildihan sa dihang mosulong kini sa wa pay daog nga Alcantara (0-2) sa main game sa Alcantara Municipal Gym.
Ang Medellin mipukan usab sa Sta. Fe, 86-74, sa sayo pa. JBM, RCM
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.
