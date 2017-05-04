Bolts, Elite nagmadaugon
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Ni
4:15 pm. – GlobalPort vs. Phoenix
7:00 pm. – San Miguel Beer vs. TnT Ka Tropan
GIPUKAN sa Meralco Bolts ang Phoenix Petroleum, 81-66, aron formal nga makalabnot og lingkuranan sa playoff sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa Smart Araneta Coliseum niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii.
Samtang nabuhian sa paglaom ang Blackwater Elite nga makasulod sa sunod round pinaagi sa 1094-98 nga kadaugan batok sa NLEX Road Warriors.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!