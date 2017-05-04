Bolts, Elite nagmadaugon | SunStar

Bolts, Elite nagmadaugon

Thursday, May 04, 2017
Ni
Jun B. Migallen

4:15 pm. – GlobalPort vs. Phoenix
7:00 pm. – San Miguel Beer vs. TnT Ka Tropan

GIPUKAN sa Meralco Bolts ang Phoenix Petroleum, 81-66, aron formal nga makalabnot og lingkuranan sa playoff sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa Smart Araneta Coliseum niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii.

Samtang nabuhian sa paglaom ang Blackwater Elite nga makasulod sa sunod round pinaagi sa 1094-98 nga ka­daugan batok sa NLEX Road Warriors.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

