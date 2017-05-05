Away ni Pacquiao ug Horn mobuak og mga record

USA ka buwan kapin pa gani sa dili pa ang away, daw sa kusog pa sa hot cake ang palit sa tiket sa Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight nga gikatakda karong Hulyo 2 didto sa Brisbane, Australia. Tungod niini, napanglantawas sa organizers ang posibilidad nga makaani kini og pinakadako nga crowd sa kasaysayan sa sports sa Australia. Nagplano karon ang mga promoters sa pagdugang og lingkuranan sa 55,000-seat nga Suncop Stadium sa Brisbane. Sa kasaysayan sa Australia, ang sporting event nga nakakulit og pinakadako nga crowd nahitabo didto sa Queensland Sport and Athletic Center sa Nathan nga miabot og 58,912 ang mga linawas nga misaksi sa 1997 Rugby Super League grand final diin gipildi s Broncos ang Sharks. Sa taho sa Courier Mail, ang Pacquiao-Horn fight mahimong maoy makakulit nga pinakadako og crowd sa natad sa boxing sa tibuok kalibutan. Niadtong 1992 didto sa Princes Parke sa Melbourne, ang away diin gipildi ni Azumah Nelson si Jeff Fenech nakadani og 38,000 ka mga sumasaksi nga maoy record sa Australia. Apan ning pipila lang ka adlaw sukad gisugdan pagbaligya ang mga tiket sa Pacquiao-Horn fight, daw sa naapsan na kini sa sales. Si Bob Arum, promoter ni Pacquiao, sa sayo pa mibutyag nga ang pinakadakong crowd sa away ni Pacquiao mao kadtong away niya sa Cowboys Stadium sa Texas batok ni Joshua Clottey nga mitala og 50,994 ka mga misaksi. Sayo lang ning semanaha, nahurot na ang mga tiket sa Boxes ug Suites section sa Stadium.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

