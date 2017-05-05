Fiesta derby sa Mandaue karon

GIBANABANANG moabot sa 80 ngadto sa 100 ka sultada ang matigayon sa ipahigayong Mandaue Fiesta 3-cock derby karong adlawa diha sa D/C Coliseum, dakbayan sa Mandaue. Mokabat ngadto sa P300,00 nga ganting salapi ang nakahan-ay alang sa mga mananaog sa maong derby nga ubos sa promotion ni Tommy Vega. Matod ni Vega nga mga derbiyesta sa maong siyudad ug sa mga kasikbit nga dapit ang kompirmadong mosalmot sa maong panagtigi diin ang pot money mokantidad og P3,500. Maisip nga usa sa mga kalihukan sa naghinangat nga kapistahan sa maong dakbayan mosugod sa ala una sa hapon ang unang sultada. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

