IBF mimando og mandatory defense ni Nietes sa Oct. 29

PILA pa lang gani ka adlaw gikan sa paglangkat sa iyang ikatulong korona, gimandoan gilayon si multi-titled Donnie “Ahas” Nietes sa pagdepensa sa iyang International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title karong Oktubre 29.

Gumikan niini, ang ALA Promotions, promoter ni Nietes, mapugos sa pag-uswag sa ilang laraw sa pagpaaway sa lumad nga taga Murcia, Negros Occidental alang sa unifying titles sa flyweight division.

Hinuon wa pa matino kon kinsa gyud ang mamahimo niyang mandatory challenger.

“We were looking to unify titles, but now we will have to honor this letter from the IBF first,” matod ni Michael Aldeguer ang presidente sa Ala Promotions.

Sa unang plano, gibutyag ni Aldeguer nga ilang tinguha mao ang pagpa-away ni Nietes sa Bacolod City alang sa iyang unang pagdepensa sa IBF flyweight title sa Nobiyembre.

Wa usab nila isalikway ang posibilidad nga adto kini mapahigayon sa gawas sa nasod.

“We are waiting to see who will be named mandatory challenger and work from there.”

Si Nietes maoy ikatulong Filipino boxer nga nakaangkon og labing minus tulo ka division title sunod nila ni Manny Pacquiao nga dunay walo ug Nonito Donaire nga may upat human sa iyang kadaugan niadtong Sabado batok sa Thailander nga si Komgrich Nantapech sa Waterfront Lahug, dakbayan sa Sugbo. JBM, PR