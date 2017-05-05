Mallari nakuha sa NLEX; Urbiztondo balik sa GlobaPort

ISIP kabahin sa pag-revamp sa ilang lineup, nabira sa NLEX Road Warriors ang rising star nga si Alex Mallari gikan sa Mahindra Floodbusters. Bugti ni Mallari mao ang duha ka mga batan-ong frontliners nga sila si Glenn Khobunti ug Eric Camson ug ingon man si Kenneth Ighalo ug ang 2020 second round pick. Si media bureau chief Willie Marcial mikompirmar nga giaprobahan na ang maong trade. Kini maoy ikatulong gihimo sa NLEX sa ilang lineup sa Commissioner’s Cup human makuha nila si Rabeh Al-Hussaini gikan sa Meralco, ug Juami Tiongson gikan sa free agent market. Ubos ni coach Chris Gavina sa Mahindra, si Mallari nag-averge og 17.8 points, 7.1 Sa laing kalambuan, mahibalilk ang gitawag og journeyman nga si Josh Urbiztondo sa PBA human kini gikuha sa GlobalPort Batang Pier. Ang 34-anyos nga Fil-Am guard gipapirma og hamubo nga kontrata sa GlobalPort alang sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup human niya matabangi ang Singapore Slingers ngadto sa Asean Basketball League (ABL) finals diin sila napukan sa Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions. Siya ang temporaryong mohulip sa puwesto ni Terrence Romeo kinsa nalakip og balik sa Gilas Pilipinas team nga moduwa alang sa umaabot nga Southeast Asian Games karong buwana sa Kaulohan. Sa laing kalambuan, dili idayon ni PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa ang iyang pagban ni Jammer Jamito sa slam dunk competition. Si Narvasa mihulga nga dili na pasalmuton si Jamito sa maong competition tungod sa pagbinuang niini sa slam dunk contest atol sa All-Star Weekend.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

