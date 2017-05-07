Blatche miabot na

HUMAN sa pipila ka higayon nga nadelatar, niabot na gyud si Andray Blatche ug way langan nga miapil gilayon sa ensayo sa Gilas Pilipinas kagahapon. Ang 6-10 nga naturalized player miabot sa nasod sa tungang gabii sa Dominggo gikan sa Atlanta, ug mipahuway lang kinig kadiyot dayong miadto sa Meralco gym nga miapil sa ensayo, lima ka adlaw sa dili pa mosugod ang Southeast Asian Basketball Association (Seaba) Championship. Si coach Chot Reyes mipahibawo nga ang team mopahigayon og kaduha ka ensayo kada adlaw sugod karong adlawa aron paghulip sa nabakanting mga adlaw isip preparashon sa dili pa ang Asia Qualifier nga gikatakdang mosugod karong Biyernes sa Araneta Coliseum. Ang Gilas makigsangka sa Myan­mar sa opening day.(JBM)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.