La Salle back-to-back champion sa UAAP womens volleyball

ANG kagahi ug katig-a sa pagbati maoy gipakita sa La Salle Lady Spikers aron ilang usban ang Ateneo sa Game 2 nga maoy naghatag kanila og back-to-back title sa UAAP women’s volleyball niadtong Sabado. Ang Lady Spikers hapit ma­wad-i sa ilang 10-4 nga labaw sa katapusang set apan ang panagkumboya nila ni Des Cheng, Tin Tiamzon ug sa bag-ong MVP awardee nga si Majoy Baron maoy mikompleto sa ilang 19-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 nga kadaugan sulod sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Wa usiki ni Baron ang sayop ni Jho Maraguinot nga maoy nag­ha­tag sa La Salle sa ilang unom ka championship sa napulo ka tuig. Si Kim Dy nangulo sa Lady Spikers nga may 19 puntos lakip ang tulo ka blocks samtang midugang og 16 si Tiamzon nga gidayandayanan og tulo ka aces. Nahimong finals MVP si Cheng nga may 12 puntos lakip na niini ang sa ikalimang set nga maoy nagpakgang sa rally sa Ateneo. “We just wanted it more,” matod ni Tiamzon. Ang championship nga gi­­sak­sihan sa 20,860 ka mga su­ma­­saksi, maoy haom nga pa­ba­­won ngadto ni Kim Fajardo kinsa mogradwar na karong tuiga. Siya mitapos nga may sais puntos ug upat ka aces.(JBM)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

