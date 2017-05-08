Erediano midominar sa Leyte triathlon

ANG Sugboanong triathlete nga si Frances Moira Erediano sa Lapu-Lapu City maoy mipatugbabaw sa 11-13 division sa TriMerida 2017 Triathlon sa Leyte niadtong Sabado. Si Erediano, tinun-an sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, maoy unang babayeng triathlete nga mikompleto sa 300-meter swim, 8-kilometer bike ug 2-kilometer run. Ang kadaugan ni Erediano sa Leyte ilang nalangkat usa ka semana pa lang gilan siya miangkon sa ikaduhang luna sa SuBIT International Triathlon 2017 sa Subik Bay nga gipasiugdahan sa Triathlon Association of the Philippines (Trap). Sa SuBIT race, si Erediano mioras og 51 miuntos ug 50 segunods nga igo na kaayo alang sa ikaduhang dapit sa girls’ super sprint race sunod ni Cade Wright nga mioras og 49:19. Si Jana Macalalad maoy ikatulong mitabok sa finish line sulod sa 51:52 nga oras. Hinuon hangtod ning pagsulat dili kompleto ang resulta.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

