Erediano midominar sa Leyte triathlon | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Erediano midominar sa Leyte triathlon

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Erediano midominar sa Leyte triathlon

Monday, May 08, 2017
Ni
Richiel S. Chavez
Jun B. Migallen

ANG Sugboanong triathlete nga si Frances Moira Erediano sa Lapu-Lapu City maoy mipatugbabaw sa 11-13 division sa TriMerida 2017 Triathlon sa Leyte niadtong Sabado.

Si Erediano, tinun-an sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, maoy unang babayeng triathlete nga mikompleto sa 300-meter swim, 8-kilometer bike ug 2-kilometer run.

Ang kadaugan ni Erediano sa Leyte ilang nalangkat usa ka semana pa lang gilan siya miangkon sa ikaduhang luna sa SuBIT International Triathlon 2017 sa Subik Bay nga gipasiugdahan sa Triathlon Association of the Philippines (Trap).

Sa SuBIT race, si Erediano mioras og 51 miuntos ug 50 segunods nga igo na kaayo alang sa ikaduhang dapit sa girls’ super sprint race sunod ni Cade Wright nga mioras og 49:19. Si Jana Macalalad maoy ikatulong mitabok sa finish line sulod sa 51:52 nga oras.

Hinuon hangtod ning pagsulat dili kompleto ang resulta.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments