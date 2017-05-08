Gilas v. Australia sa opening sa Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers

ANG Gilas Pilipinas maoy unang nasod nga makigsangka sa Australia kinsa sa unang higayon nalakip na sa Asian qualifiers sa Fiba World Cup. Kini human ang Pilipinas, atol sa draw, nahitapo sa po­werhouse Australia ug ingon man Chinese-Taipei ug Japan sa Group B sa Asian qualifiers sa 2019 Fiba World Cup nga ipahigayon sa China. Sa laktod nga pagkasulti, ang Gilas maoy mosubo sa Australia Boomers, ang no. 11 sa ranking sa world, human ang Fiba nakadesider nga hiusahon ang Asia ug Oceania ubos sa bag-ong format sa World Cup. Ang Australia maoy gi-instolar nga inilog sa home-and-away qualifying. Lakip nga milangkob sa team mao ang mga NBA players nga sila si Andrew Bogut, Dante Exum, Ben Simmons ug Patty Mills. Ang nakabintaha lang kay ang mga qualifying legs posibling maatol sa NBA season. Ang defending Fiba Asia champion nga mao ang China nahitapo usab sa lisod-lisod nga bracket sa Group A uban ang higpit nga karibal nga Korea, Hong Kong ug laing Asian qualifiers New Zealand. Nagpunpon usab sa Group D ang Iran, Iraq, Qatar ug Kazakshstan samtang milangkob sa Group C ang Lebanon, India, Syria ug Jordan. JBM, spin.ph

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

