Boljoon kaging sa Ginatilan sa Governor's Cup; Alcoy daog sab

GIPATAPSINGAN sa Ginatilan, 72-71, ang Boljoon sa usa ka kulbahinam nga panag-engkuwentro sa nagpadayon nga South Division Bracket 2 sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball tournament nga gipahigayon sa Municipal Gym sa lungsod sa Boljoon. Niini, nahulma ang four-way tie tali sa Boljoon, Ginatilan, Dalaguete ug Samboan nga pulos na karon adunay 2-1 nga baraha. Ang Alcoy nga mipukan usab sa Santander, 89-75, maoy nagsunod nga may 2-2, dayon ang Oslob (2-1) samtang nangiwit ang Santander kinsa wa pay daog sa tulo ka mga duwa. Daw sa anaa na sa mga kamot ang kadaugan sa Boljoon human kini makaposte og tres puntos nga labaw sa katapusang 33 segundos. Apan sa kalit lang nikolapso ang ilang depensa ug napugdol ang ilang opensa nga maoy naghatag og kahigayonan ni Hanzel Tagoon nga maaswat ang Ginatilan ngadto sa kadaugan sa himatyong segundos s duwa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.