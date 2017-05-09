Jazz giharos sa Warriors

YANONG miabante sa Western Conference finals ang Golden State Warriors sa dihang way kulba nga gidabo-dabohan niini ang Utah Jazz, 121-95, sa Game 4 sa best-of-seven second round playoffs kagahapon.

Bisan pa man og diha sa korte sa ilang kaatbang, si Stephen Curry mipabaha og 30 puntos aron pag-abante sa sunod round diin ilang paabuton ang modaog sa Houston ug San Antonio sa laing West finals matchup.

Sa kasamtangan, ang Spurs ug Rockets nagtabla, 2-2, sa ilang kaugalingong serya.

Kadto maoy ikaduhang su­nod­sunod nga pagharos sa Warriors sa playoffs human ila usab nga gibuhatan sa ingon ang Portland Trail Blazers sa opening round.

“We gotta good thing going, we’re playing well,” matod ni Curry human sa duwa. “Tonight we had an opportunity to seal the deal and thankfully we came out on top,” dugang niya ug sa samang higayon midayeg sa iyang mga kaubanan tungod sa gipakitang all-around offense.

Gisugdan sa Warriors og makabungog nga rally ang first quarter nga dali ra kaayo kining nakaposte og dakong labaw.

Apan sa second quarter, ang Utah nakamaniho sa pagpakubol sa bintaha ngadto sa otso puntos na lang hangtod napupos ang unang tunga sa duwa.

Nakahatag pa og igong kombati ang Warriors sa third period apan sa hinapos nga bahin niini, ang triples ni Curry ug Andre Iguodala maoy mitabas og balik sa labaw sa Warriors, 93-79.

Human ninii, wala na makabangon pa ang Utah ug gani sa tunga-tungang bahin sa fourth quarter gipasulod na nila ang ilang second stringers nga naghatag og timaan sa ilang pag-isa sa puting bandera.

Gawas kang Curry laing naka double-figure sa departamento sa scoring mao sila si Klay Thompson nga may 21 puntos, Kevin Durant 18, ug naka triple-double usab si Draymond Green nga mikakha usab og 17, 10 ka rebounds ug 11 ka assists.

Sa Utah, Gordon Hayward ang topscorer nga may 25 puntos.

Sa samang higayon, gibaliwala ni Curry ang mga pa­ngagpas nga posibling molubad ang pagpanaog sa War­riors tungod kay wa gyud kini makatialaw og kapildihan sa playoffs.

“Every team that we’ve played had a lot of pride,” pasabot ni Curry. “We haven’t lost but within these games we’ve really had to check ourselves.

Si Hayward sa iyang bahin mihulagway nga napildi ang Jazz sa usa sa pinakamaayong team nga nanakulit usab og kasaysayan sa NBA.

“They make you pay for your mistakes,” padayag ni Hayward kinsa mag-free agent na karong summer. “You have to be almost perfect every possession, or else they turn it into a 9-0 run or 10-0 run.” JBM, AP