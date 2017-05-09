Pestaño: Kapital sa kalibutan

NAA diay kapital ang ka­libutan? Abi nako mga nasud ra. Naa pero sa chess ra. Ang capital mao ang St.Louis sa Missouri. Gamay ra ni nga syudad, nga gani ang population moabot lang 300,000 (daku pa gani ang Mandaue). tungod kay anaa dinhi ang Webster University, Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence (SPICE), World Chess Hall of Fame ug Chess Club and Scholastic Center. Naila ni sa mga Pinoy kay natagaan si Wesley So og scholarship sa Webster University ug miumento kaayo ang iya abilidad kay gitudloan ni Susan Polgar. Ang Webster University hangtud karon maoy pinakakusgan nga eskwelahan sa chess sa tibuok kalibutan. Basi sa average sa Elo rating sukad pag-adto ni Wesley, ang Webster University team mas maayo pa sa sobra ka 100 nga nasud. Lima na sunod-sunod school champion sa Amerika tungod sa tabang sa SPICE ni Susan Polgar. Ang World Chess Hall of Fame naa sad sa St.Louis. Nibalhin gikan sa New York ug Miami niadtong Sept.9 2011. Anhi nimo makita ang mga importanteng butang sa history sa chess ug ang ga-manage ani ang United States Chess Trust, ang charitable arm sa United States Chess Federation. Ang Chess Club ug Scholastic Center of Saint Louis (CCSCSL)ma­oy giila ron nga the best chess club sa kalibutan. Ang 6,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art chess center na sa world-class tour­nament playing hall, classroom, library ug casual nga play area. Nagsugod ni niadtong July 2008 ug dili palang dugay nahimong pinaka active sa tibuok Amerika. Ang membership kay $10/month ra ug sobra ka libo na ang mga miyembro. Abli ni tibuok semana para duwaanan ug naa say libre free lessons ug lectures. Naay weekly tournaments apil na mga private lessons sa mga resident grandmasters. Naa puy baligya nga mga libro, chess sets ug ubang gamit sa pagduwa. Dinhi giduwa ang U.S. Championships ug U.S. Women’s Championships sukad 2009 apil ang Junior Closed Championship sa 2010. Ang CCSCSL Grandmaster-in-Residence nga molecture sa chess community. Ang mga grandmasters dinhi sukad pagsugod mao sila si Ben Finegold, Yasser Seirawan, Alejandro Ramirez, Varuzhan Akobian, Jennifer Shahade, Irina Krush, Anna Sharevich, Maurice Ashley, Eric Hansen etc. Ang patron sa Center mao ang bilyonario nga si Rex Sinquefield. Naay Sinquefield Cup nga nagsugod sa 2013. (boypestano@gmail.com) Editor's Note: Subo nakong ipahibawo ngadto sa atong batid nga tigbasahan nga kini maoy katapusang lindog ni Sir Boy Pestano kinsa subo usab nga palandungon nga nahunosan sa iyang kinabuhi kagahapon sa hapon human kini giatake sa sakit sa kasing-kasing. Siya moduyog sa atong Labawng Makagagahum sa pangidaron nga 72 anyos. Kami diri sa Superbalita kinasingkasing mopahasubo sa kabanay ni Sir Boy.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.