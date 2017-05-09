Triathlon, open swimfest sa Bogo

DUHA ka mga dagkong sporting events ang masaksihan sa syudad sa Bogo karong Sabado ug Do­minggo. Kini human ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) inabagan sa Cornerstone Group mopahigayon og open water swim nga mao ang 10 Capitancillo Oceanic Swim sa adlawng Sabado ug nianang pagka Dominggo, ang mga triathletes nga nagagikan sa nagkalainlaing dapit sa nasod magtigi alang sa Dirt Cross Triathlon. Si Steve Maniquis, chairman sa CornerStone Group, mibutyag sa SunStar Cebu nga gibanabanang moabot sa 50 ka mga swimmers ang mosalmot sa open water swim nga langkuban sa men’s ug women’s 10-kilometer, 5K ug 2K categories. Ang triathlon race motadlas usab sa usa ka kilometrong langoy, 20 ka kilometrong bisikleta ug pito ka kilometro nga dagan. Moabot ngadto sa 80 ka mga triathletes ang gibana-banang mosalmot sa maong kompetisyon. Dugang ni Maniguis ilang ipahigayon ang onsite registration sa duha ka kompetisyon ug adunay transportation nga mo pick up sa mga partisipante gikan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. Ang makampyon sa open water swim makabulsa og P10,000, P7,000 alang sa second ug P3,000 alang sa third place, kurtesiya sa PSC. Sa triathlon race, ang top three makadawat usab og cash prizes gikan sa local government unit of Bogo City.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.