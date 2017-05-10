3 ka adlawng cycling event sa Bohol sa Mayo 26-28

GIKATAKDANG mobisita ang mga siklesta ug triathletes sa Bohol alang sa tulo ka adlaw nga cycling event nga gitawag og “MotorAce Kawasaki Giro D’ Luca” karong Mayo 26-28 sa Bellevue Hotels and Resorts sa Panglao Island.

Kini maoy ikalima na nga tuig sa maong kalihukan nga nakadani og 400 ka mga partisipante nga motadlas sa 500-kilometero sa kadalanan sa Bohol.

Ang race director nga si Jung Cases miingon nga ang gipaabot nga mosalmot mao ang mga riders gikan sa Cebu, Panabo City, Digos, Iligan, Butuan, Agusan, Siargao, Iloilo, Manila ug Pampanga.

Nagtuo usab sila nga adunay mangapil gikan sa nasod sa Hongkong, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia ug United States.

“It’s not a competition. What’s important is you have fun. You can stop anytime you want and take some photos,” matod ni Jonel Borromeo, president sa Motor Ace Philippines nga maoy hugot nga misuporta niini.

Ang rota sa unang adlaw motadlas sa 200 ka kilometro gikan sa Bellevue Hotel & Resorts paingon didto sa Guindulman ug mobalik sa resort.

Ang ikaduhang adlaw nga dunay 140K nga agi-on manukad sa resort ngadto sa Carmen Public Market ug balik ug ang katapusan ug ikatulong adlaw adunay 160K gikan sa resort ngadto paingon sa Maribojoc dayon pabalik.