4 mag-ilog sa Hinapakay sa Talamban title

UPAT ka mga teams ang nagpabilin ug padayon nga manikaysikay sa ilang kampanya ang sa kampyonato sa 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban-Fiesta tournament karong Dominggo sa Talambagn Elementary School softball field. Ang duha ka buwan nga torneyo motuldok sa ilang katapusang hut-ong pinaagi sa panagtigi sa nahabiling upat ka teams sa Page Playoff System. Ang top-seeded nga Bulldogs (6-1) makigsangka sa no. 2 nga Diamonds (5-2) diin ang modaog ning duwaa maoy moabante sa finals samtang ang mapildi moduwa sa laing qualifying match. Sa second game, ang third-seeded nga Primos (5-3) mosakbang sa no. 4 Navigators (4-3). Ang modaog ning duwaa maoy mosakbang sa mapildi tali sa Diamons ug sa Bulldogs. Ang championship game duwaon sa hapon nga pagasundan gilayon sa awarding cere­mony ug panagtapok-tapoki sa mga softball ug baseball players. Ganting salapi ug tropeyo ang nakahan-ay alang sa champion ug sa runners-up sa kompetisyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.