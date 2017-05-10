4 mag-ilog sa Hinapakay sa Talamban title
UPAT ka mga teams ang nagpabilin ug padayon nga manikaysikay sa ilang kampanya ang sa kampyonato sa 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban-Fiesta tournament karong Dominggo sa Talambagn Elementary School softball field.
Ang duha ka buwan nga torneyo motuldok sa ilang katapusang hut-ong pinaagi sa panagtigi sa nahabiling upat ka teams sa Page Playoff System.
Ang top-seeded nga Bulldogs (6-1) makigsangka sa no. 2 nga Diamonds (5-2) diin ang modaog ning duwaa maoy moabante sa finals samtang ang mapildi moduwa sa laing qualifying match.
Sa second game, ang third-seeded nga Primos (5-3) mosakbang sa no. 4 Navigators (4-3). Ang modaog ning duwaa maoy mosakbang sa mapildi tali sa Diamons ug sa Bulldogs.
Ang championship game duwaon sa hapon nga pagasundan gilayon sa awarding ceremony ug panagtapok-tapoki sa mga softball ug baseball players.
Ganting salapi ug tropeyo ang nakahan-ay alang sa champion ug sa runners-up sa kompetisyon.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.
