4 mag-ilog sa Hinapakay sa Talamban title | SunStar

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Ni
Richiel S. Chavez
Jun B. Migallen

UPAT ka mga teams ang nagpabilin ug padayon nga manikaysikay sa ilang kampanya ang sa kampyonato sa 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban-Fiesta tournament karong Dominggo sa Talambagn Elementary School softball field.

Ang duha ka buwan nga torneyo motuldok sa ilang katapusang hut-ong pinaagi sa panagtigi sa nahabiling upat ka teams sa Page Playoff System.

Ang top-seeded nga Bulldogs (6-1) makigsangka sa no. 2 nga Diamonds (5-2) diin ang modaog ning duwaa maoy moabante sa finals samtang ang mapildi moduwa sa laing qualifying match.

Sa second game, ang third-seeded nga Primos (5-3) mosakbang sa no. 4 Navigators (4-3). Ang modaog ning duwaa maoy mosakbang sa mapildi tali sa Diamons ug sa Bulldogs.

Ang championship game duwaon sa hapon nga pagasundan gilayon sa awarding cere­mony ug panagtapok-tapoki sa mga softball ug baseball players.

Ganting salapi ug tropeyo ang nakahan-ay alang sa champion ug sa runners-up sa kompetisyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

