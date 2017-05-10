Mayweather Jr. gitanyagan ni De La Hoya

DUNAY tanyag ug tambag si Oscar De La Hoya ngadto ni Floyd Mayweater Jr. Kalimtan ang pagpakig-away sa MMA fighter nga si Conor McGregor ug atubanga ang modaog sa away nila ni Canelo Alvarez ug Gennady Golovkin. Sa maong tanyag, tataw nga ang big boss sa Golden Boy Promotions misuporta sa panahom usab sa TMZ Sports TV show nga nagpasumbingay kon nganong angayan lang nga dili mag-usik og panahon si Mayweather nga makig-away sa tawo nga 0-0 ang record sa boxing. Gipasabot ni De La Hoya nga seryuso ang iyang tanyag ug dili gyud magbasol ang matag usa kanila kon kuwarta ang hisgutan. Ning uwahi lang, si Dana White, presidente sa UFC, mi­angkon nga naglisod sila karon sa pagpangita og petsa sa Conor-Mayweather fight hu­man gianunsyo ang Alvarez-Golovkin fight nga ipahigayon sa Septiyembre 16.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

