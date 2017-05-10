Pacman misugod na sa pag-ensayo

HUMAN madelatar og pipila ka adlaw tungod sa gimbuhaton sa Senado, nakasgod na si eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao sa iyang ensayo isip preparasyon sa iyang umaabot nga away batok sa Australianong si Jeff Horn didto sa Brisbane, Australia karong Hulyo 2. Niadtong Martes sa hapon ang 38-anyos hinayhinay una nga mitangtang sa mga taya sa iyang lawas sa tinguha nga mapakita ang iyang kalantip atol na unya sa away nga ipa­higayon sa 55-seat nga Suncorp Stadium. Samtang si Horn mibiyahe paingon sa Sydney alang sa usa ka TV project, si Pacquiao, sa iyang bahin, nahipunting usab ang iyang hunahuna sa pag-angkon sa iyang unang knockout nga kadaugan nga wala na niya mahimo sukad iyang gipaundang si Miguel Cotto niadtong 2009. Ang Filipino boxing icon mipadaplin una sa iyang mga trabahuon sa senado aron sa paghatag og panahon sa training session sa Elorde gym sulod sa Mall of Asiya shopping complex sa Manila. Matod pa Sports Interactive Network of the Philippines, si Pacquiao nakalima ka round sa punching mitts, gisundan og duha ka round sa punching bag ug laing duha ka round sa double end ball ug duha ka round sa speed ball. Iyang gitapos ang ensayo sa duha ka round na shadow boxing ug laing duha sa skipping ug 10 ka minutos nga pagpagahi sa tiyan. Nalakip sa iyang praktis mao ang lima ka minuto nga pagpangadye. Mag-jogging usab siya og 45 minutes. “Great to be back in the gym,’’ siya nagkanayon sa iyang twitter. Kini maoy unang away ni Pacquiao, sukad sa iyang paglangkat sa World Boxing Organization welterweight title niadtong Nobiyembre pinaagi sa unanimous decision nga kadauganbatok ni Jessie Vargas sa Las Vegas. Miabag ni Pacquiao sa iyang ensayo mao sila si Buboy Fernandez ug Nonoy Neri. Gipaabot nga ang iyang American coach nga si Freddie Roach taliabot na dinhi sa Pilipinas. “Well, I’m glad to be back,” padayag sa eight-division world champ ngadto sa mga sportswriters nga nagpalibot kaniya sa air-conditioned gym nga gihingalan sa laing Filipino boxing great nga si anhing Gabriel “Flash” Elorde. JBM, The Courier Mail

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.