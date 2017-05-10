Porzingis gustong mobiya sa Knicks?

MITUMAW karon ang pagduda nga may tinguha si Kristaps Porzingis, forward sa New York Knicks, nga mobalhin sa Los Angeles Clippers.

Kini human nga may na-post sa iyang Twitter account ang tulo ka mapahiyumon nga hulagway sa emoji nga nagkatawa nga may pangalan sa Los Angeles Clippers.

Nahitabo kini samtang gika­taho nga pipila ka mga teams ang interesado kaniya.

Apan si Porzingis, sa iyang bahin, mihimakak niini ug mipasabot nga dili gikan kaniya ang na-post ug mibutyag nga na-hack ang iyang account.

“I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account,” pasabot ni Porzingis sa iyang ling gi-tweet. “I have alerted twitter and they are looking into the incident.”

Dugang ni Porzingis sa iyang gi-post: “I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face, followed by three emojis of laughing so hard I’m crying.”

Laing nakapadagkot sa pagduda mao ang wa pagtunga ni Porzingis sa meeting sa mga Knicks executives human sa ilang hingpit nga pagkataktak sa season.

Ang 7-foot-3 (2.2m) ug 21-anyos nga Latvian playmaker nag-averaged og 18.1 points ug 7.2 rebounds sa niaging season.

Siya nagbakasyon karon sa Europe.

Ang Knicks mitapos sa ni­a­ging season nga may ma­ka­pasagmuyo nga 31-51 record.